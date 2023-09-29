SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS & Havaldar results awaited, updates here

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS result 2023 in due course of time. The result for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at different centres across the country. The answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.