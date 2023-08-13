SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in
- SSC MTS Result 2023: The provisional answer key of the test was released in June and results will be announced next on ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission had issued provisional answer keys in June and results will be declared next.
The exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.
The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.
The commission is unlikely to provide any prior information regarding the result date and time. When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here.
SSC MTS result 2023: How to check results
Date of birth
Registration number
SSC MTS result 2023: Steps to check the result
Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.
Click on the result link
A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
SSC MTS result 2023: Exam was conducted in two phases
There were two phases to the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam. The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and the second phase lasted from June 13 to June 20.
SSC MTS result: Number of vacancies
SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 will fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.
How to check SSC MTS result 2023
- Go to ssc.nic.in.
- Go to the results tab.
- Open the link for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) result 2022.
- Look for your roll number in the result PDF.
SSC MTS result 2023: Answer key released
The tentative answer key of SSC MTS exam was issued in June and the objection window closed on July 4. Next, the commission will announce results of the test on ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS result 2023: Where to check scores
Candidates will get SSC MTS results on ssc.nic.in. The link will be displayed under the ‘results’ section.
SSC MTS result 2023 awaited
Results of the SSC MTS & Havaldar exam are awaited. It is expected soon on ssc.nic.in.