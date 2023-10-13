SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.ssc.nic.in

The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country. The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and other details.