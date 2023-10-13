Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 01:39 PM IST

  • SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.ssc.nic.in

ssc mts result 2023 live updates: ssc mts and havaldar cbt results, direct link, latest news at ssc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country. The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:39 PM

    SSC MTS result 2023: Vacancy details

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:27 PM

    SSC MTS 2023: Steps to check marks

    Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Click on the MTS result link

    A pdf will be displayed on the screen

    Check your result.

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:22 PM

    MTS result 2023: List of websites

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:18 PM

    MTS SSC result 2023: How to check marks?

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:15 PM

    SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Number of vacancies to be fileld

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:12 PM

    SSC MTS result 2023 link: To be available on ssc.nic.in

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:08 PM

    SSC MTS exam result 2023: About answer key

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:05 PM

    SSC MTS result 2023 date: Unknown

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 01:02 PM

    SSC MTS result 2023 sarkari result: Exam date

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 12:58 PM

    Sarkari result SSC MTS 2023: Where to check

  • Fri, 13 Oct 2023 12:55 PM

    SSC MTS result date: Awaited

Topics
ssc.nic.in
