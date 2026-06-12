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SSC MTS Result 2026: When will MTS and Havaldar results be announced? timeline of events

SSC MTS Result 2026 will be released and available on ssc.gov.in. The timeline of events can be checked here. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:06 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC MTS Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Timeline of events

Opening date of application: June 26, 2025

Closing date of application: July 24, 2025

CBT dates: February 4 to 20, 2026

Provisional answer key release date: March 3

Objection window close date: March 6

Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

The computer-based exam was held from at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC MTS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 declared, here's how to check

This recruitment drive will fill up 7948 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

 
education ssc
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2026: When will MTS and Havaldar results be announced? timeline of events
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