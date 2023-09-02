SSC MTS results 2023 declared at ssc.nic.in, check list of selected candidates here

Staff Selection Commission has released the MTS result 2023 today, September 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Releases MTS Result 2023; 3015 Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 in two phases i.e. from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20 different centers all over the country.

A total of 3015 candidates have been shortlisted for the d for appearing in PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar on the basis of their performance in the CBE.

“As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07.02.2019. As per the provision under Para-18.7, for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) candidates have been shortlisted for appearing PET/ PST based on their normalized scores of Session-II in CBE”, reads the official notification.

SSC MTS Results: How to check marks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open

Check your result

Take print for future reference.

The list of selected candidates is given below: