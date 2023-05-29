SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get link to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level.ht ed

SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in

For the matriculation level, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny, and 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level. For the Graduate& Above level, an additional 377 individuals have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.

Additional candidates who are selected for additional scrutiny must send a printout of their online application to the suitable Regional Office(s) for the PostCategory within 3 (three) weeks, or up to 19.06.2023, by SPEED POST ONLY, along with a copy of all supporting documents (self-attested) related to their educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. (as applicable).

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) results

SSC Phase X additional result: Know how to download

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference