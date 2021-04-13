Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link here
SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Direct link to check result below.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020. The Commission has declared the result for matriculation, higher secondary and graduate level posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The computer based examination was conducted from November 6 to 10, 2020 across the country and on December 14 in Bihar. A total of 255872 candidates registered for Matriculation level posts out of which 3426 candidates qualified the exam. For higher secondary level posts, 241415 candidates registered out of which 2684 candidates qualified and 326884 candidates registered for the exam out of which 13479 candidates qualified.

All the candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to submit a copy of all the supporting documents- educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation etc in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post Category belongs, by April 30, 2021.

Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., whichever is application for the post, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature.

