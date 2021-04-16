Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Selection Post Result 2020: Application form link activated, details here
SSC Selection Post Result 2020: Application form link activated, details here

SSC has activated the application form link for SSC Selection Post Result 2020. Candidates can download it through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Download link available here.
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission has activated the application form link for SSC Selection Post Result 2020 for Phase 8 on April 16, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the written examination can download the application form through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The result was announced on April 13, 2021.

As per the official notice, candidates must submit the printout of the online application form along with the requisite documents, duly attested upto April 30, 2021 to the region concerned to which the post category belongs. The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduation & above Level” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

How to download application form

To download the application form link, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and download the application form.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case candidates are unable to send the application form along with other documents to the respective offices within the last date, the candidature of such candidates will not be considered for the scrutiny and further stages of the examination.

