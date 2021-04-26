SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018 marks uploaded

The Staff Selection Commission on Monday, April 26, uploaded the marks of selected and non-selected candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. SSC had declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on April 20, 2021. Now the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates in the said final result has been uploaded.

Candidates can check their marks by clicking on the link here. They should use their registration number, roll number, date of birth and email-id/mobile number to log in (as directed). This facility will be available till May 15.

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018 marks

As per the official notice released by the Commission during declaration of final results, 161 female candidates and 1272 male candidates qualified for appointment.

The Paper I examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and the result for the same was announced on May 25, 2019. Paper-II examination was conducted on September 27, 2019, for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The result of Paper-II was declared on February 3, 2020, for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination.

The recruitment process was initiated to select candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).