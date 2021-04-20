Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check
exam results

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 releasing today. Candidates can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:04 AM IST
SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 on April 20, 2021. The final result for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 will be available to candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Paper I examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and the result for the same was announced on May 25, 2019. Those candidates who qualified the Paper I exam had to appear for the Paper-II exam. The Paper-II examination was conducted on September 27, 2019, for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The result of Paper-II was declared on February 3, 2020, for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination.

A total of 2557 candidates qualified for the medical examination. Those candidates were called for the Document Verification process. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification process can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSBC Bihar forester, forest guard written results declared, check list for PET

Bengal closes schools for summer vacation from April 20

SSC CGL Result 2018: Final marks released on ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

SSC Selection Post Result 2020: Application form link activated, details here

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018: How to check

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc si in delhi police ssc si capf cpo ssc.nic.in ssc results
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP