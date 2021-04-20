SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 on April 20, 2021. The final result for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 will be available to candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Paper I examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and the result for the same was announced on May 25, 2019. Those candidates who qualified the Paper I exam had to appear for the Paper-II exam. The Paper-II examination was conducted on September 27, 2019, for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The result of Paper-II was declared on February 3, 2020, for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination.

A total of 2557 candidates qualified for the medical examination. Those candidates were called for the Document Verification process. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification process can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018: How to check

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.