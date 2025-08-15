Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks of SSC Steno Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination-2024 can check the marks through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno Final Result 2024: Grade C and D final marks released at ssc.gov.in, check here

As per the official notice, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website from August 14 to September 13, 2025. The candidates can access the marks by logging in with their Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website.

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check the marks can also download the scorecard/marks and take a print out of it.

SSC Steno Final Result 2024: How to check marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the required login details.

3. Once done, your marks will be displayed.

4. Check the marks and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC Steno final result was declared on July 11, 2025. The examination was held on March 5, 2025. In the said result, a total of 9345 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. 6728 candidates appeared in the Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 18646 candidates appeared in the Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.