SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018: Revised final result out, check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, April 1 declared the revised final result of Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018.
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:55 PM IST
SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised.(ssc.nic.in)

SSC had declared the final result of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018 in November 2020, in which 473 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 991 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Few Candidates had raised objections regarding discrepancies in the final result of the examination. Some issues in the final result were reported by the Central Region of SSC. The commission examined these issues and corrective action has been taken and the final result of 19 candidates has now been revised.

Here is the list of 19 candidates whose results have been revised along with their allotted category and posts

SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised. (ssc.nic.in)
Based on the above revision of result, cut-off details of the following post codes have been revised as under:

SSC steno exam 2018: Cut-off details based on above revision of results (ssc.nic.in)

Note: All other contents of the SSC steno final result write-up declared on November 28, 2020 will remain unchanged.

