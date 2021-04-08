TANCET Scorecard 2021 released, here’s how to download

Anna University has released TANCET Scorecard 2021 on April 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the scorecard through the official site of Anna University TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu. The result was announced on April 2, 2021.

The score card will contain information regarding the candidates name, roll number and marks secured in the entrance examination. Candidates can download the score card by following these simple steps given below.

TANCET Scorecard 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu.

• Click on Result and score card link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your score card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the score card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the notification released by the varsity, the score card will have to be produced at the time of admission. Incase the score card is lost, candidates will have to apply for the duplicate score card by paying ₹100 in form of a demand draft along with a written request to the Secretary, TANCET.

TANCET is the state level entrance examination that is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. It is a yearly exam, organized by Anna University.