Home / Education / Exam Results / TANCET Scorecard 2021 released, here’s how to download
exam results

TANCET Scorecard 2021 released, here’s how to download

TANCET Scorecard 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the score card through the official site of Anna University TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:30 AM IST
TANCET Scorecard 2021 released, here’s how to download(HT FILE)

Anna University has released TANCET Scorecard 2021 on April 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the scorecard through the official site of Anna University TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu. The result was announced on April 2, 2021.

The score card will contain information regarding the candidates name, roll number and marks secured in the entrance examination. Candidates can download the score card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download score card

TANCET Scorecard 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu.

• Click on Result and score card link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your score card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the score card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the notification released by the varsity, the score card will have to be produced at the time of admission. Incase the score card is lost, candidates will have to apply for the duplicate score card by paying 100 in form of a demand draft along with a written request to the Secretary, TANCET.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JKBOSE class 11 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

ECGC PO Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

AIMA MAT February Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

TANCET Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

TANCET is the state level entrance examination that is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. It is a yearly exam, organized by Anna University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tancet anna university result anna university exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP