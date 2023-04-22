Anna University has released TANCET Scorecard 2023 on April 22, 2023. Candidates who want to check their marksheets can do it from the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET Scorecard 2023 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scorecard or marksheet will be available to candidates from April 11 to May 20, 2023 on the official website. The examination was conducted March 25 and March 26, 2023. The result of TANCET was announced on April 14, 2023. To download the marksheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TANCET Scorecard 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2023) is conducted by Anna University for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A Degree Programmes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Anna University.