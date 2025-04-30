TBSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 86.53% students pass Tripura Class 10 exams this year

TBSE 10 Results 2025: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released class 10th or Madhyamik Pariksha today, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE 10th Results 2025 has been declared, This year, a total of ___ per cent students have passed the Tripura Class 10 exams. (HT File Photo)

This year, the overall pass percentage of the TBSE class 10th examination is 86.53 percent.

The results were declared via a press conference around 12:00 PM in the board’s auditorium at Agartala. Along with the results, the board also shared a list of students who topped the class 10 examinations, overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, and more.

Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to check TBSE class 10 and Madrasa Alim results 2025

The Tripura Class 10th examination was held from February 25 to March 18, 2025. A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the Class 10 board examinations.

TBSE class 10 (Madhyamik Pariksha) and Madrasa Alim Results 2025: How to check

Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Click on Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 link. Enter your Roll number or registration number. Submit and result will be displayed on screen. View and download it. Take a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.