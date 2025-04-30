Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TBSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 86.53% students pass Tripura Class 10 exams this year

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 12:20 PM IST

The TBSE Class 10 results 2025 has been announced April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the Madhyamik Pariksha can check results at tbse.tripura.gov.in. 

TBSE 10 Results 2025: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released class 10th or Madhyamik Pariksha today, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE 10th Results 2025 has been declared, This year, a total of ___ per cent students have passed the Tripura Class 10 exams. (HT File Photo)
TBSE 10th Results 2025 has been declared, This year, a total of ___ per cent students have passed the Tripura Class 10 exams. (HT File Photo)

This year, the overall pass percentage of the TBSE class 10th examination is 86.53 percent.

The results were declared via a press conference around 12:00 PM in the board’s auditorium at Agartala. Along with the results, the board also shared a list of students who topped the class 10 examinations, overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, and more.

Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to check TBSE class 10 and Madrasa Alim results 2025

The Tripura Class 10th examination was held from February 25 to March 18, 2025. A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the Class 10 board examinations.

TBSE class 10 (Madhyamik Pariksha) and Madrasa Alim Results 2025: How to check

  1. Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
  2. Click on Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 link.
  3. Enter your Roll number or registration number.
  4. Submit and result will be displayed on screen.
  5. View and download it.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / TBSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 86.53% students pass Tripura Class 10 exams this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On