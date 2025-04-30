Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared, 79.29% students pass Tripura 12th exams

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 12:15 PM IST

TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 has been declared. A total of 79.29% students have passed the Tripura 12th exams this year

The results for Class 12 or Higher Secondary Tripura board examination have been declared today, April 30, 2025, by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The results can now be checked at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students must enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result.

Direct link to check TBSE Higher Secondary (+2) results 2025

Other than results, the board also announced important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise percentage and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 79.29 per cent.

The Higher Secondary examination was held from February 24 to March 22, 2025 with Vocational subjects as the last paper. Some papers began from 12:00 PM to 3:15 PM, while others started at 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM and 1:15 PM to 3:15 PM.

Those who fail to qualify the examinations can sit for supplementary examinations that will be held on a later date by the Tripura board.

TBSE Class 12 Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their higher secondary (+2) results by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
  • Click on the Higher Secondary results 2025 link.
  • Enter your Roll number or registration number and date of birth.
  • Submit and result will be displayed on screen.
  • View and download it.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared, 79.29% students pass Tripura 12th exams
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On