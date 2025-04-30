TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared, 79.29% students pass Tripura 12th exams

The results for Class 12 or Higher Secondary Tripura board examination have been declared today, April 30, 2025, by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The results can now be checked at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students must enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result.

Direct link to check TBSE Higher Secondary (+2) results 2025

Other than results, the board also announced important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise percentage and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 79.29 per cent.

The Higher Secondary examination was held from February 24 to March 22, 2025 with Vocational subjects as the last paper. Some papers began from 12:00 PM to 3:15 PM, while others started at 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM and 1:15 PM to 3:15 PM.

Those who fail to qualify the examinations can sit for supplementary examinations that will be held on a later date by the Tripura board.

TBSE Class 12 Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their higher secondary (+2) results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the Higher Secondary results 2025 link.

Enter your Roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Submit and result will be displayed on screen.

View and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.