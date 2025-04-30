TBSE class 12 Results 2025 out, direct link to download Tripura board class 12 marks here

TBSE class 12 result 2025: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released Higher secondary or class 12 results on Wednesday, today, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared for Tripura board higher secondary examinations can now check and download their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE Tripura 12th Results 2025 announced, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students can check their results using their roll number and registration number.

The Class 12 results were announced by the board through a Press Conference held at TBSE Auditorium, Agartala, around 12:00 PM. Along with the results, the board also shared details like overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, list of toppers, district wise performance, and more.

Notably, students who fail to secure minimum qualifying marks will be given another chance through compartmental examinations announced later.

TBSE Higher Secondary results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Click on the Higher Secondary 2025 link. Enter your Roll number or registration number. Submit and result will be displayed on screen. View and download it. Take a printout for future reference.

This year the Higher Secondary examination was held from February 24 to March 22, 2025 with Vocational subjects as the last paper.

Meanwhile the original marksheet can be obtained by the school heads later from respective allotted schools.

For more details visit the official website of Tripura board.