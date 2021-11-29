Telangana inter first year result expected in first week of Dec: Official source

The Telangana TS inter first year result is expected to be declared in the first week of December, source close to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has told HT Digital. The TS inter result will be released on the official website of the Board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS inter first year exam was held from October 25 to November 3.

The inter papers were evaluated from November 8 to 20.

“The inter results will be ready for declaration in two to three days. It will be released on the website and other trusted platforms for the students to download after the board receives the government’s nod,” the source has added.

Meanwhile, TS inter first year candidates are suggested to follow the official website and trusted portals to check the result.

TS inter first year result: Know where to check

TS inter first year result: Know how to check

Go to the official websites

Click on the result link

Enter the registration code or roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the TS inter first year result

