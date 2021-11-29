Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana inter first year result expected in first week of Dec: Official source

The Telangana TS inter first year result is expected in the first week of December. The TS inter result will be released on the official website of the Board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana inter first year result expected in first week of Dec: Official source (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Telangana TS inter first year result is expected to be declared in the first week of December, source close to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has told HT Digital. The TS inter result will be released on the official website of the Board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS inter first year exam was held from October 25 to November 3. 

The inter papers were evaluated from November 8 to 20.

“The inter results will be ready for declaration in two to three days. It will be released on the website and other trusted platforms for the students to download after the board receives the government’s nod,” the source has added.

Meanwhile, TS inter first year candidates are suggested to follow the official website and trusted portals to check the result.

TS inter first year result: Know where to check

TS inter first year result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official websites
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the registration code or roll number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the TS inter first year result

ts inter result
