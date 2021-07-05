Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana TOSS SSC and TOSS INTER 2021 Public exam result declared, direct link

Telangana TOSS SSC and INTER 2021public examination result declared.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Telangana TOSS SSC and INTER 2021 examination result declared

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the result for TOSS SSC and TOSS INTER Public examination July 2021 on its official website.

All the candidates registered under TOSS SSC and Inter Public examination 2021 can check their results on the official website at https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/

Here is the direct link to check the TOSS SSC result

Here is the direct link to check the TOSS Inter result

Candidates can also check results through the official website of Telangana Open School Society

Visit the official website of TOSS at https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/

On the homepage click on the link given to check the result

Key in your Admission Number or candidates name and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

