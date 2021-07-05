Telangana TOSS SSC and TOSS INTER 2021 Public exam result declared, direct link
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the result for TOSS SSC and TOSS INTER Public examination July 2021 on its official website.
All the candidates registered under TOSS SSC and Inter Public examination 2021 can check their results on the official website at https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/
Here is the direct link to check the TOSS SSC result
Here is the direct link to check the TOSS Inter result
Candidates can also check results through the official website of Telangana Open School Society
Visit the official website of TOSS at https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/
On the homepage click on the link given to check the result
Key in your Admission Number or candidates name and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use