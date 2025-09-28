Edit Profile
    TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Provisional list out at tgpsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025 provisional list has been released. The direct link to check results is given here. 

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 4:28 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Telangana Public Service Commission has released the provisional list for TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025. Candidates who want to check the provisional list can find the direct link on the official website of TGPSC at tgpsc.gov.in.

    TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Provisional list out at tgpsc.gov.in, direct link to check here
    TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Provisional list out at tgpsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    The written examination was held on December 15 and 16, 2024 and general ranking list was released on March 11, 2025. The results hosted are subject to outcome of the orders in Writ Petition Nos. 35015/2024, 36518/2024, 35418/2024, 18544/2025, 15546/2025, 22332/2025 & W.A No. 821/2025 and if any other WPs pending before the Courts.

    Direct link to check provisional list

    TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: How to check

    To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of TGPSC at tgpsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025 provisional list link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

    4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The official notice reads, "If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate has furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of Comission or commission of any candidate, then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection, besides that, the Commission reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case, in terms of the provisions as notified in TGPSC Rules of Procedure published in Telangana Gazette No.60., Dt: 28/12/2015."

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of TGPSC.

    News/Education/Exam Results/TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Provisional List Out At Tgpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
    Exam and College Guide
