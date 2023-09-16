TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment results out at tnmedicalselection.net, here's direct link to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Sep 16, 2023 05:37 PM IST

TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment result released today. Check results and download seat allotment letter.

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023) mop-up round seat allotment result today, September 16. Candidates can check the TN NEET UG Mop Up round results through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Direct link to check TN NEET UG Mop Up round result 

TN NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check Now at tnmedicalselection.net(HT file)

Candidates will be able to download the TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment letter from September 17 to September 21 till 5 p.m.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check Mop-Up Round results

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Mop Up round results:

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the Mop Up round seat allotment result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round results

Take the printout for future reference.

