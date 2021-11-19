Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN SSLC supplementary results 2021 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Published on Nov 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
TN SSLC supplementary results 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations has released Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) September 2021 exam results. Candidates, who have appeared for the supplementary exam, can now check their results on the official website of the directorate at dge.tn.gov.in.

Direct link to check TN SSLC supplementary results 2021

How to check TN SSLC supplementary result 2021:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Under 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section, click on 'SSLC Examination'

Click on the link that reads, " 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section and click on 'SSLC Examination'."

Submit exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

Download the provisional marksheet and take its print out for future use.

tamil nadu exam result.
