TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 declared, check result & final answer key here

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has declared TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Post Graduate Assistant/Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I -2020-2021 can check the result through the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in.

The Board has also released the final answer key along with the result. The examination was conducted from February 12 to February 20, 2022 and the answer keys were released on April 9, 2022. The objection window was opened till April 13, 2022. All the representations received within the stipulated time was examined from May 10 to June 15, 2022 by 115 subject experts deputed from various Government Arts Colleges.

Direct link to check TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in.

Click on TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the result link.

Click on it and enter the login details.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

