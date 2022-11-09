TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Civil Services II examination can check the result through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on May 21, 2022. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The admit card was released on May 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of TNPSC by following these simple steps given below.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TNPSC.

