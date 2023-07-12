TNPSC group 4 result announced on tnpsc.gov.in, direct link

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced Combined Civil Services Examination group 4 results. Candidates who have participated in this recruitment drive of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Bill Collector, Field Assistant and Store Keeper posts can go to tnpsc.gov.in or use the link given below to check it.

TNPSC group 4 result announced on tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC group 4 written exam was held on July 24, 2022 and candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result document will have to participate in the physical certificate verification cum counselling process, the commission said.

Certificate verification cum counselling for group 4 posts will be held from July 20 to August 10, 2023, except Sundays and Muharram, at the office of TNPSC in Chennai (No.3, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003), the notice reads.

“Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post,” TNPSC said in the notice.

At this stage of the recruitment drive, candidature of an applicant is provisional and is subject to verification and acceptance of documents in support to age, gender, category, educational qualification, experience, etc.

If a candidate fails to produce the required documents or does not satisfy the eligibility criteria, his/her application will be rejected, TNPSC added.

Check TNPSC group 4 result.