TNUSRB TN Police Constable written result announced on tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced written exam result for TN Police Constable (Grade 2), Jail Warder (Grade 2) and Firemen posts. Those who have appeared in the exam can go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in and check their results.

TNUSRB held written exam for these posts on November 27. Tamil Language Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination was held from 10 am to 12 pm.

The final answer key was published on December 20.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill a total of 3,552 vacancies in Tamil Nadu. Next, selected candidates will appear for CV,PMT,ET & PET rounds.

TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman result download link

Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

On the home page, go to ‘List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET(Enrolment No.wise)’ or ‘List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET(Roster wise)’ and download the PDF file.

Check result using roll number.