TS EAMCET 2022 result declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared the TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exams for the Engineering and Agriculture/Medical streams were conducted on July 18, 19, and 20, 2022, and on July 30 and 31, 2022, respectively.

Here's the direct link to check the TS EAMCET 2022 result.

TS EAM CET 2022 Rank Card Here

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 link.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON