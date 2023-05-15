TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Stream answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TSCHE has released the answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023).
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 for the Engineering stream. Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for Submission of Objections on the Preliminary Key is 17 May 2023, 08:00 PM.
The Response Sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream was released on May 14.
TS EAMCET answer key 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on “Download Response Sheet (E & AM)”
Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, date of birth
The TS EAMCET answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.