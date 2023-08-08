TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 out at tsecet.nic.in, here's direct link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, announced the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 on August 8, 2023. Candidates who registered for the first phase counselling round can view their results on the TS ECET website, tsecetd.nic.in. TS ECET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result live updates.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 out at tsecet.nic.in, get link

After the TS ECET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can pay the tuition fees and self-report through the website from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Know how to check the results

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2023 seat allotment result 2023.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process, payment of processing fee and slot booking process for the last round will begin on August 20 to August 21. The provisional seat allotment result for the last round will be released on August 26.

