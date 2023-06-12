TS EdCET result 2023 announced on edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

TS EdCET Result 2023: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has announced Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2023 results. Candidates can check it on edcet.tsche.ac.in using their login credentials.

The entrance exam was held on May 18 in three shifts – the first one from 9 to 11 am, the second one from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and the third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. The results of all these shifts have been declared together.

Prior to announcing the results, the university had released preliminary answer keys and invited objections till May 25.

Direct link to check TS EdCET result 2023

How to check TS EdCET 2023 result

Go to the exam website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Now, open the link to check scorecards/results.

Enter the requested information and log in.

Check your result.

TS EdCET is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The test enables successful candidates to take admission to the two-years regular BEd course offered by colleges of Education in Telangana.

