TS ICET 2021 results, final answer key today: Know how to check

TS ICET results, final answer key 2021 will be released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, today, September 23. Candidates can check their results through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2021 result

The exam was held on August 19, 20.

TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. This test is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 , 2019 and 2020.

TS ICET 2021 result: Know How to check

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

Last year, the TS ICET exam result was declared on November 2, 2020. The answer key was released in October. The exam was held on September 30 and October 1.