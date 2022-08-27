TS ICET 2022 Result to be declared today on icet.tsche.ac.in

TSCHE will release TS ICET 2022 Result on August 27, 2022. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the results, the final answer key also be released on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

TS ICET 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET 2022 Result link will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE ICET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON