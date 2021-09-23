Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS ICET result 2021 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, here is how to check

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:37 PM IST
TS ICET result 2021 has been declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, on September 23. Candidates will be able to check their results through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET test has been conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

Here is the direct link to check the TS ICET 2021 result

How to check TS ICET 2021 result 

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check rank card

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

