exam results

TS inter 1st year results 2021: List of websites to download marksheet

TS inter 1st year results 2021: The TS inter first year result 2021 has been declared for the exam held from October 25 to November 3.
TS inter 1st year results 2021: Here are the list of websites to check TS inter results 2021.(HT File)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The TS inter first year result 2021 has been declared for the exam held from October 25 to November 3. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has released the TS inter first year results on Thursday.

TS inter first year results: List of websites to download scorecard

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/

https://results.cgg.gov.in/genFirstYearIPE.do

https://results.cgg.gov.in/vocFirstYearIPE.do

https://results.cgg.gov.in/GenBridgeIPEFirstYear.do

https://results.cgg.gov.in/VocBridgeIPEFirstYear.do

“The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad conducted Intermediate Public Examinations for Regular First Year Students (academic year 2020-21) in October 2021 from 25-10-2021 to 03-11-2021 in 1768 Examination Centres. Subsequently, Valuation Work was conducted peacefully at 14 different Spot Valuation Camps in the state,” the TS BIE has said.

“In spite of the fact that regular physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID pandemic except for about forty (40) days. Only Online Classes were arranged by TSBIE through Doordarshan, T-Sat; and the College Lecturers also arranged explanations of lessons through daily Zoom Classes to the students. In spite of all difficulties, the students have done well,” it has added.

Topics
ts inter result board exam result telangana
