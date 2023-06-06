TS Inter re-verification and recounting result released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the TS Inter re-verification and recounting results. Candidates who have applied for the re-verification and re-counting of their TS Inter result can check the results on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Direct link to check TS Inter Reverification result 2023
Direct link to check Ts Inter Recounting result 2023
To check the TS Inter re-verification and re-counting results candidates can follow the steps given below:
TS Inter re-verification and recounting result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the Reverification /Recounting
Enter Hall Ticket Number
Check re-verification and recounting results
Take a printout for future reference.
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the IPE 1st and 2nd-year final exams results on May 9.