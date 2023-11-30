TS LAWCET counselling 2023: Seat allotment results out at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS LAWCET 2023 provisional list for admissions today, November 30, 2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) provisional list for admissions today, November 30, 2023. Candidates can check the TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result through the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Check TS LAWCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Candidates can check their TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results using their log-in credentials. Candidates can report to the allotted college from December 1 to December 6. The classes will commence on December 4.

Direct link to check TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result

TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

To check the TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Provisional Seat Allotment result

Key in your login credentials

Check the TSLAWCET 2023 results

Take the printout for future reference.

