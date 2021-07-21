Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS POLYCET answer key 2021 released at polycetts.nic.in, direct link

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has released the answer key for the TS POLYCET 2021
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
TS POLYCET 2021 Answer key released(HT file)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has released the answer key for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 examination on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key at https://polycetts.nic.in/

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 examination was conducted on July 17. Candidates can mail their objections and corrections to the following email address, jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in by July 22, 8 pm.

The notification on the official website of TS POLYCET reads, ‘All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2021 examinations on 17-07-2021, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2021 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email itsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in " on or before 22-07-2021 by 08:00 PM.

Direct link to check TS POLYCET 2021 Answer Key

How to check TS POLYCET 2021 Answer Key:

Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

Check the box which says ‘Attention to Candidates’

Click on the link given to check the answer key

TS POLYCET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

