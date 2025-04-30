TS SSC 10th Result 2025 out, here's how to check BSE Telangana Class 10 marks

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released TS SSC 10th Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. Students who appeared in the Class 10 examination this year can now check and download their results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Results 2025 Live Updates TS SSC 10th Result 2025 is out, Check how to download BSE Telangana Class 10 marks at bse.telangana.gov.in. (HT file)

Alternatively, students can also check their results on other websites like bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org, and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Results 2025: How to download Class 10 scores

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 board examination results:

1. Visit the official website of at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on TS SSC Result 2025 link

3. On the home page, enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the BSE Telangana Class 10 results were declared at the press conference held by the Board officials. Other information such as pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise toppers, and more was shared.

The Class 10 results can also be checked by all the appeared candidates on HT Portal Education page.

This year, the Telangana Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

For more related details, students are advised to check the official website of BSE Telangana.