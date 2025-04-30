TS SSC 10th Result 2025: BSE Telangana Class 10 results out at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has declared the TS SSC 10th Result 2025. The BSE Telangana Class 10 results were announced at a press conference held by the Board officials. TS SSC Results 2025 Live Updates TS SSC 10th Result 2025: BSE Telangana Class 10 results out, direct link to check here(Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results can also be checked at another official website—results.bsetelangana.org. The Class 10 results can also be checked by all the candidates who appeared on the HT Portal Education page.

The Board has also announced the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise toppers and other details.

TS SSC 10th Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 10 board examination results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Telangana Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination started with first language paper and ended with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.