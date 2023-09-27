TS TET Result 2023 Live: Telangana TET results out on tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link

TS TET Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Department of School Education has declared results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023 today, September 27. Candidates can check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. TS TET result 2023 announced, check live updates (tstet.cgg.gov.in)

TS TET result 2023 direct link.

Hall ticket number is required to check Telangana TET result online.

The answer key of the exam was released earlier this month and an window was given during which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

TS TET 2023 was conducted on September 15 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state. Follow this live blog for TS TET cut-off and other updates.