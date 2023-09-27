News / Education / Exam Results / TS TET Result 2023 Live: Telangana TET results out on tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link
TS TET Result 2023 Live: Telangana TET results out on tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link

Sep 27, 2023 10:07 AM IST
TS TET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can now check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.

TS TET Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Department of School Education has declared results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023 today, September 27. Candidates can check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.

TS TET result 2023 direct link.

Hall ticket number is required to check Telangana TET result online.

The answer key of the exam was released earlier this month and an window was given during which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

TS TET 2023 was conducted on September 15 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state. Follow this live blog for TS TET cut-off and other updates.

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    TS TET result 2023 direct link

    Here is the direct link to check TS TET result 2023

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    TSTET result 2023 announced

    Telangana State Department of School Education has announced results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023.

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    Telangana TET result 2023 time

    TS TET result date is September 27. There is no official confirmation on the result time.

  • Sep 27, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    Where to check TS TET result 2023

    Telangana TET exam results will be announced on the website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

  • Sep 27, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    TS TET result 2023 today

    Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2023) result will be announced today, September 27.

telangana exam result.

