National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022 results in due course of time. Candidates can check UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, after it is announced. Application number and date of birth will be required to check scorecards.

UGC NET 2023 result awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Provisional answer key of UGC NET 2023 was published on March 23. Candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. Next, results will be declared along with final answer key.

NTA will prepare the final answer key after reviewing feedback from candidates and required changes will be reflected in the final key.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. This time, a total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam. The test took place from February 21 to March 16.

For more information, candidates can visit nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

