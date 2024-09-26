UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET June re-examination results in due course of time. After the official announcement, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To check UGC NET results online, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More
The final answer keys of UGC NET June are also awaited.
UGC NET provisional answer keys were released in phases, and the objection window closed on September 14.
Subject experts at NTA will review these objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised, the agency said. The UGC NET result will be prepared using the final answer key.
Steps to check UGC NET result 2024
Go to the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the scorecard download link.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Submit the details and check your result.
The UGC NET June re-test was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
