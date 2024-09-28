UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Results, final answer keys awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check marking scheme

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The June re-exam results will be announced at ugcnet.nta.ac.in (PTI/For representation)

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result and release the final answer keys of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 re-examination on its official website. The scorecards will be shared on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer keys and the result notification will be published on nta.ac.in as well.

After the official announcement, candidates can check the UGC NET result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

The NTA released UGC NET provisional answer keys in phases, and the objection window closed on September 14. The objections shared by candidates will be reviewed and if those are found valid, the UGC NET final answer keys will be revised, the agency said.

UGC NET result 2024: How to download scorecards

Go to the UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open theUGC NET June scorecard link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit tand check your result.

The examination was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

