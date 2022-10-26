UGC NET Result: Extended window to challenge answer key ends today, scores soon

UGC NET Result 2022: The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be closed today, October 26. Those who want to send feedback to the provisional answer key of UGC NET can do it by logging in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and changes, if required, will be reflected in the final version of the answer key, which is likely to come out ahead of results.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a fee of ₹200 per question, which is non-refundable.

Results of the exam will be available on NTA websites – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates should also check nta.ac.in for regular updates.

How to check UGC NET result

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the result link. Login with your application number and date of birth. View your scorecard and download it for future use.