UGC NET Results 2022 releasing on November 5 at nta.ac.in: UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, 2022. The National Eligibility Test results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The date of release of result was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in#UGC-NET”.

The examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.The final answer key was released on November 1, 2022. The final answer key is used to calculate results and based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be displayed on the final key.

To check UGC NET result 2022, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

