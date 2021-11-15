Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results declared at updeled.gov.in
exam results

UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results declared at updeled.gov.in

UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results: The results of the recruitment exam held on Oct 17 for filling up 1,504 posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of headmasters in 3,049 govt-aided junior high schools of the state have been declared.
45,257 (16.69%) out of the total 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared for the post of headmasters have passed.(updeled.gov.in)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:16 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar

UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results: The results of the recruitment examinations held on October 17 for filling up 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of headmasters in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools of the state were declared on Monday.

Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, said that 45,257 (16.69%) out of the total 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of headmasters have been declared successful.

Candidates who have secured 65% marks in the unreserved category and 60% in the reserved category have been declared successful. The result can be seen on the website www.updeled.gov.in, he added.

The ERA secretary said that in compliance of the order passed on March 16 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in Shubham Kumar Shukla versus State of Uttar Pradesh and others, the declared results of the candidates with DElEd training from NIOS, will be subject to the final decision passed by the court in the petition.

RELATED STORIES

In compliance with the order passed on October 5, the results of the provisionally included candidates will be declared as per the final decision to be passed in the petition, he added.

For the first time in government-aided junior high schools, assistant teachers and headmasters are being recruited through a written examination.

Earlier, managers of schools in connivance with the basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) often used to make arbitrary appointments in lieu of cash following which the government has introduced written exams for recruitments conducted by ERA, Prayagraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. assistant teacher
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 out at hssc.gov.in

UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in

JKPSC combined competitive prelims result declared; 4,544 qualify for main exam

Schools to hold National Achievement Survey on Friday, Delhi govt seeks deferment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP