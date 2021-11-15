UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results declared at updeled.gov.in

UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results: The results of the recruitment examinations held on October 17 for filling up 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of headmasters in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools of the state were declared on Monday.

Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, said that 45,257 (16.69%) out of the total 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of headmasters have been declared successful.

Candidates who have secured 65% marks in the unreserved category and 60% in the reserved category have been declared successful. The result can be seen on the website www.updeled.gov.in, he added.

The ERA secretary said that in compliance of the order passed on March 16 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in Shubham Kumar Shukla versus State of Uttar Pradesh and others, the declared results of the candidates with DElEd training from NIOS, will be subject to the final decision passed by the court in the petition.

In compliance with the order passed on October 5, the results of the provisionally included candidates will be declared as per the final decision to be passed in the petition, he added.

For the first time in government-aided junior high schools, assistant teachers and headmasters are being recruited through a written examination.

Earlier, managers of schools in connivance with the basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) often used to make arbitrary appointments in lieu of cash following which the government has introduced written exams for recruitments conducted by ERA, Prayagraj.