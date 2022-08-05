UP B.Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Women candidates secure top two positions

Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said PV Singh State coordinator for the exam.

Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks, Nitu Devi, secured second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta, who secured the third position, got 319333.

A total of 6,67,463 candidates in this state were registered to wrote the exam and the result of 6,15,021 candidates who appeared in this entrance examination was announced on Friday.

In the entrance examination, a total of 6,15,602 candidates appeared in the first question paper and 6,15,778 candidates appeared in the second paper, while the total number of candidates appeared in the entrance examination i.e. both the papers was 615021.

In the first question paper, the number of candidates who took the exam by choosing Hindi language was 545046 and the number of candidates who took the exam in English language was 70556.

In the said entrance examination, the total number of male candidates included in the first question paper was 269992 and the number of female candidates was 345609, while the total number of male candidates included in the second question paper was 270052 and the number of female candidates was 345726, while a transgender candidate also included.