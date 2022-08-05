UP B.Ed Result 2022 declared at upbed2022.in, get link and answer key here

The results of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has been announced on August 5. Candidates can check their result on the official website at upbed2022.in.

Out of total 6,67,463 registered candidates a total of 6,15,021candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE exam. In the entrance exam, a total of 6,15,602 candidates turned up for the first question paper and 6,15,778 candidates showed up for the second question paper.

Here's the direct link to check the UP B.Ed 2022 result.

UP B.Ed result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upbed2022.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on homepage

Step 3: Key in required information

Step 4: Check and take print out of the result.

Candidates can check the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 answer key below: