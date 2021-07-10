UP Board result 2021 class 10 date, time update for students

UP Board result 2021 class 10 date, time update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the class 10 and 12 result by July 15. The UP board result 2021 will be available on the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board result 2021 website link

Last year, the UP board exam result was released on June 27 after 12 noon. In 2020, 83% class 10th and 74% class 12th students had passed the exam. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had congratulated all the qualifying students.

UP Board result 2021 date and time update

As per the latest updates received from the Board, the class 10 and 12 result is likely to be released by July 15. This is in concurrence to the Supreme Court order where the top court had asked the state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Exams (CISCE) to declare the board exam results by July 30 by adopting an alternative assessment criteria as board exams could not be held this year due to rising cases of the COVID-19.

The exact time of the UP board result 2021 has not been confirmed yet. The Board is likely to follow the past years' trend. Until the last year, a press conference was held before the declaration of the class 10, 12 board exams and after the state education minister and the UPMSP board chairman apprises the media about the performance of the students, the result link is activated on the website of the Board.

UP Board result 2021: Know how marks will be calculated this year

For the first time in the history of the UP board exams, the final result will be decided without holding exams. This year, due to rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the safety of students before everything else, the state government decided to cancel the board exam and release the result following another assessment criteria.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria, the UP board class 10, 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. For class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the UP board result 2021 will be allowed to appear for the exam later.

This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.