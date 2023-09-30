UP DElEd 2023 1st phase 2nd Round seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for UP DElEd phase 1 round three seat allotment results today, September 30. Candidates can check the UP DElEd 2023 phase 1 round three allotment result at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can check the allotment result using their login credentials.

UP DElEd Phase 1 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today, Check at updeled.gov.in

In the third round of seat allotment results for UP DElEd phase 1 a total of 29890 candidates have filled choices and a total of 28517 candidates have alloted seats. A total of 1373 candidates have been rejected.

After the third round of UP DElEd phase, 1 a total of 9089 candidates have been allotted seats for the district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and 5172 candidates have been allotted seats for Private colleges.

UP DElEd 2023 1st phase round 3 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the allotment result link

Key in your login details

Check the UP DElEd seat allocation result

Take a printout for future reference.